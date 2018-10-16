Jaya Reddy campaigns for father Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In the absence of Sangareddy former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, who is known as Jagga Reddy, from public life, his daughter Jaya Reddy (21) and wife Nirmala have taken the responsibility to campaign for him ahead of the Assembly elections. Jagga Reddy was recently arrested in connection to a trafficking case and was in their custody for 14 days before being released on bail.

It is learnt that the Jagga has not been well since he came out on bail. His daughter has said that he went into depression and is also suffering from abnormal blood pressure, diabetes and other issues and he has been resting at his residence ever since. For nearly a week now, his daughter and mother have been campaigning in the constituency. On Monday, the duo held public meetings at Ergipally, Kothlapur and Angadipeta villages in Sangareddy mandal. While TRS’ Chintha Prabhakar has been campaigning using motorcycle rallies, the Reddys have been using a ‘Chaitanya Ratham’.