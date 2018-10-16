Telangana: Power cuts to go on for three more days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State power transmission corporation (TS Transco) expects the power problem in the state to continue for three more days following the disruption in supply to the state due to the Titli cyclone. The demand peaked to 10,532 MW on Monday in the state. Despite a shortage of 3,000 MW, the power utility is able to supply power to all categories of consumers to a maximum extent. TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao held a review here on Monday to take stock of the situation arisen out of the cyclone.

“The chief minister directed us to take all possible steps to see that there are no power cuts,” Prabhakar Rao said. According to him, there was a peak demand for 55.9 million units in Hyderabad and 155 million units in the rest of the state on Monday, and the demand was met without any interruptions. “All the thermal and hydropower plants are working to their optimum capacity. That is why we are able to supply power to consumers without outages in spite of the shortage of 3,000 MW of power,” he explained.

It may be recalled that the power grid lines, which would transmit power from other states to Telangana, were disrupted in Odisha and AP states following the devastation created by Titli cyclone. “The restoration of lines will be completed by Tuesday evening,” Rao hoped.

Coal shortage is another reason for dent in power production and supply. The anticipated supply from the central generating stations (CGSs) was 2,500 MW but, due to coal shortage, the production had come down and the state was getting 1,500 MW from CGSs.