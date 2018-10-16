Home States Telangana

Three more die of swine flu taking Telangana toll to 11

Telangana is witnessing a spurt in the number of swine flu cases for the past one week. 

Published: 16th October 2018 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors say Tamiflu can be given to only those who test positive for swine flu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is witnessing a spurt in the number of swine flu cases for the past one week.  Three more deaths were reported in the State taking the number of flu deaths to 11 so far this year. On Monday, a 32-year-old woman from Zamisthanpur, Musheerabad, suffering from swine flu died.

She was admitted to Gandhi Hospital a week ago after she showed symptoms of the flu.  Another 54-year-old man, who was admitted to Osmania General Hospital, also died on Monday. He left the hospital against medical advice. In another case, a patient admitted at the hospital died on Saturday, which was reported only on Monday. While one more person suspected to have contracted the flu, too died on Monday.  

Earlier, if a swine flu patient who also had co-morbid conditions like diabetes died, the death was not categorised as swine flu death. However, joint director of Epidemics Cell, Dr A Sukrutha Reddy said that they were instructed that regardless of co-morbid condition, if a swine flu positive patient dies, it will be categorised as swine flu death. With this, a total of 11 deaths were reported in the State from January 1 to October 15,  five deaths only in October.

Video conference held on Zika  

The State health department officials were asked to intensify surveillance of vector-borne diseases and take steps to check mosquitoes. In the wake of 60 Zika cases in Rajasthan, additional secretary from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare held a video conference on Monday to discuss the preparedness and surveillance of Zika disease.

WHO’s fact sheet on Zika states that symptoms are generally mild which include fever, rash, conjuctivitis, muscle and joint pains, headache, which lasts for two to seven days. Officials who attended the meeting said that though there have been no Zika suspected cases in the State, anti-larvae operations to control mosquito population are being held which helps to keep away the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swine flu Telangana Swine flu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp