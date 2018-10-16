Home States Telangana

TRS expels Ramulu Naik Naik for anti-party activities

It may be recalled that the TRS was unable to give Narayanakhed ticket to Naik in the 2014 Assembly election.

Published: 16th October 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 07:46 AM

HYDERABAD: A day after its MLC Ramulu Naik had called on Congress leaders, the TRS on Monday expelled him from the party for indulging in “anti-party’ activities.  This is the first time that the TRS has suspended a public representative from the party after announcing its first list of candidates containing 105 names some 40 days ago.

“For some time now, Ramulu Naik has been indulging in anti-party activities. The high command noticed it and expelled him,” according to a statement issued by TRS general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy here on Monday.

Naik, according to sources, called on Telangana Congress in-charge RC Kuntia at Hotel Golkonda on Sunday evening and sought the party’s ticket to contest the Assembly election. He had been trying for TRS ticket to contest from Narayanakhed but the TRS had already announced the candidature of M Bhupal Reddy and turned down his request. That made Naik meet Kuntia and seek ticket for either Yellandu or Bhadrachalam Assembly seat. Coming to know of it, the TRS suspended him from the party. Naik is likely to join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi when the AICC president visits the State.

It may be recalled that the TRS was unable to give Narayanakhed ticket to Naik in the 2014 Assembly election and, after the formation of the government, nominated him to the legislative Council.

“I have been trying for the TRS ticket since 2004. But, the party failed to accommodate me,” Naik told reporters on Monday. He claimed that he was not interested in contesting the Assembly elections. Naik alleged that the government failed to set up a tribal university and distribute 3-acre land to each Dalit family as promised. “When Rajiv Sharma retired as chief secretary, the government arranged a grand farewell for him but when Scheduled Caste officer Pradeep Chandra retired as chief secretary, it did not honour him properly,” Naik alleged.

