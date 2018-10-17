Home States Telangana

Can Rahul Gandhi bring Muslims back to Congress fold?

Published: 17th October 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Congress party hopes Muslims in the Adilabad district will come to its fold after party president Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming meeting at Bhainsa on October 20. Muslims in the region had maintained their distance from the party ever since former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s government filed cases against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a Hindu deity during a public meeting. 

The then Congress candidate A Maheshwar Reddy had lost the Nirmal seat with a huge margin. Source say Gandhi was earlier invited to Neredigonda but the venue was changed to Bhainsa after weighing the possibilities of wooing the minorities. 

The AIMIM, considered strong in Hyderabad, has a good base in Adilabad as well. In Bhainsa municipality, AIMIM had allied with TRS and elected a chairperson. Even in Nirmal municipality, AIMIM managed to win a good number of seats and the current council vice chairman is also from their party. 

