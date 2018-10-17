Home States Telangana

G Vinod likely to join Congress

He is reported to have to left for New Delhi to met the Congress party high command to finalise his move to Congress. 

ADILABAD: With the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership refusing to allot him the Chennur Assembly ticket in the coming elections, former Minister G Vinod is now planning to return to the Congress fold.  

Vinod, along with brother and former MP G Vivek, met TRS leader and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to discussed about the Chennur ticket. With no positive response coming from Rama Rao, Vinod is now thinking along the lines of joining Congress with the hope of getting the Chennur Assembly ticket. According to sources, Vinod is said to have pressurised by his followers in the constituency and decided to join in Congress.

