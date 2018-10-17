GITAM faculty bags Young Scientist award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr J Vijayasekhar, faculty in the Department of Mathematics, School of Technology at GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad, has been conferred with the ‘Young Scientist Award’ by Andhra Pradesh Akademi of Sciences for the year 2018.

The award will be conferred on him at AP Science Congress which will be held at Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa from November 9 to 11. Dr. Vijayasekhar will deliver a guest lecture on his research work ‘A theoretical study of molecular spectra using Lie algebraic method’ and his research article will be published in APAS journal, Science Spectrum.