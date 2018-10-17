Telangana youth held for allegedly kidnapping, raping Class X student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-old-old youth who had allegedly kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old girl was arrested by the Cyberabad police at KPHB. Dasarla Bhaskar had kidnapped the girl from the Rythu Bazar at KPHB and raped her at an isolated location in the surroundings, said police.

According to police, the girl hailing from Nagarkurnool district is studying Class X at her place. The accused who also belongs to the same place, had trapped the girl under the pretext of love and had been troubling her for the past few months. When her parents got to know about Bhaskar, they shifted the girl to a relative’s place at KPHB in Hyderabad. When Bhaskar, who was working as a driver, came to know of this, he also moved to Hyderabad in search of the girl.

On Friday, the girl went to the nearby Rythu Bazar to purchase vegetables, but did not return home. A missing case was registered.

Upon inquiry, police found that Bhaskar had allegedly kidnapped the girl. That evening, Bhaskar, who was searching for the girl, found her at the market and intercepted her to talk. Later he took her to his friend’s room at Gajularamaram under Jeedimetla police limits. “In his friend’s room, Bhaskar forcefully had intercourse with the girl.

The case was altered with charges of kidnap, rape and POCSO Act and Bhaskar was arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday,” said KPHB Inspector S Laxmi Narayana. The girl was also sent for medical examination.

Student held for sending lewd messages to woman

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old Intermediate student was arrested on Tuesday by the Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police for sending abusive messages and obscene pictures to a woman on social media. Mohd Azhar Khan started harassing the woman after she objected to Azhar’s sarcastic comments on her friend’s Facebook post, police said.

According to police, Azhar got in touch with her friend on Facebook, where he made sarcastic comments on one of her posts. However, offended by her intervention, Azhar started harassing her. He sent abusive messages to her on Facebook and also downloaded her pictures from her FB account, morphed them and sent to her.