Tier Two Telangana cities too suffer from menace

Express News Service

WARANGAL, KARIMNAGAR, SANGAREDDY: There is no respite from stray dog menace even in Tier Two cities of the State. People are afraid to venture out during early morning hours and in the evenings.

In Warangal city, morning walkers and people in general are afraid to come out alone as stray dogs are targeting them. These dogs have made open plots and garbage dumping place their homes and whenever they find people moving alone they try to attack them.

“It has become very difficult for people like us who go for walks early morning. Last week when I was walking in the colony three stray dogs came after me. Somehow I picked up a stick and saved myself,” said R Narsaiah, a retired government employee.

The severity of dog menace could be gauged from the fact that over 300 cases of dog bites were reported in the city in last six months. In Madikonda area alone, 25 dog bite cases were registered since February this year. The civic officials claim that they were helpless in curbing the stray dog menace in the city as their hands were tied by the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

“Only thing we can do is sterilise them and drop them at the same location from where they were caught,” Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation health officer Dr Raja Reddy.

A stray dog suspected to be rabid went on a biting spree in Buddharaopet village of Warangal Rural district injuring 30 persons, including women and children in August.

In Karimnagar, people visiting Ambedkar Stadium and SRR College ground for morning walks were facing a lot of problem as they have to pass through areas where stray dogs roam. “Many times I had to return home without completing my daily walks as the route I take is full of stray dogs. Once a pack of dogs attacked me but I was lucky as a few youth came to my rescue,” said one Satish.

Following the dog attacks, the people have started carrying sticks with them for their safety.

In Sangareddy as well, people and especially senior citizens are afraid to go on morning walks. Recently dogs have attacked ten people and injured them in the city. Dog attacks were reported from Manjeeranagar, Veerabhadranagar, Shantinagar, Jalalbagh and other areas of the Sangareddy town and couple of the injured were referred to Hyderabad for treatment.

“We lodged a complaint with the civic officials about dog menace on many occasions but the problem continues to prevail,” a local resident Muralidhar stated. Sangareddy municipal officials agree that dogs have attack was on rise but they also claim that measures were being taken to control the canine population.