TRS copied Congress manifesto word for word, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minutes after TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao announced several sops to woo the electorate, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “copying” the Congress’ manifesto.

“He (KCR) copied our manifesto word for word,” said Reddy reacting to Rao’s announcements. “KCR’s words indicate his agreement to the fact that Congress is set to achieve victory in the upcoming elections. He did not speak about promises made in 2014, but is speaking about a fresh set of promises.”

“The revenue surplus Telangana had transformed into a debt after borrowing of Rs 2 lakh crore in loans. But where is the Rs 3,000 unemployment stipend. Of the 64 lakh Dalit in the State, how many have received the promised 3-acre land? And, what about the promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister,” Reddy said. Reddy said the grand old party, unlike TRS, would implement all of its flagship schemes.

Preparing for RaGa’s visit

Ahead of AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s visit on October 20, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy inspected the venue near Charminar in Hyderabad where Gandhi is set to begin the Rajiv Gandhi Sadhbavana yatra.

Speaking to media persons, Reddy said Congress would give tough competition at all seats in Hyderabad’s Old City and that it would win at least 2-3 seats. “We will field strong candidates from all seats to give serious competition,’’ he said. Reddy admitted that the Congress had never been serious about fighting in Old City due to its understanding with the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) in the past. However, this time the Congress party would adopt a ‘contest-to-win’ approach. He claimed that recently conducted surveys had indicated towards Congress’ victory at least two or three Assembly constituencies.

Reddy slammed MIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for openly supporting TRS and demanded a justification for this support.