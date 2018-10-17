Home States Telangana

YONO launches six-day shopping bonanza

The festival which lasts from October 16 to October 21st was inaugurated by CGM, Swaminathan J who said that YONO with its strong customer base is being welcomed by the customers.

SBI

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The customers of State Bank of India’s digital platform, YONO can now avail discounts of up to 40 per cent during the Dasara festive season as the digital service platform launched its 6-day shopping festival discounts.

Giving discounts of up to 40 per cent from top 14 e-commerce set up in electronics, fashion, home furnishing, the banking service is also giving 10 per cent cash back. These 10 per cent discount can be availed by SBI credit and debit card holders over and above the 40 per cent discounts.

