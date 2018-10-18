Scars will always remind me of my father’s brutality: Madhvi 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One cannot easily forget the video footage of Manohar Chary hacking away at 20-year-old Madhavi, his daughter, in the middle of the day at SR Nagar. The incident which happened on September 20 horrified the State. Madhavi, from the Vishwabrahmin community, had only a few days ago eloped to get married to B Sandeep, a man from a scheduled caste.

A few days after the wedding, Manohar called the couple to a shopping complex in Erragadda on the pretext of making peace with them but when they met, he took out a sickle out of his bag and attacked them.

READ| Caste prejudice thriving in Telangana?

While her husband escaped with minor injuries, Madhavi sustained life-threatening injuries across her neck and face. Speaking at a press conference at the hospital where she underwent treatment, Madhavi says she was fine now, but she could never forgive her father. “The scars will always remind me of my father’s brutality,” she said.

Explaining her side of how the father-daughter relationship had deteriorated so much, Madhavi said, “My father says he attacked my for not taking his permission before getting married.

But how could I have? He never gave me the freedom to speak my mind. He would have disagreed anyway and married me to someone else.” She also did not write off the idea that her husband Sandeep’s caste could have had played a role in aggravating her father’s anger.