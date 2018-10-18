Home States Telangana

Tag team attack: TDP joins chorus

Telangana Telugu Desam Party chief L Ramana joined the Congress in saying that Telangana Rashtra Samithi had copied its manifesto.

Published: 18th October 2018 07:50 AM

Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Telugu Desam Party chief L Ramana joined the Congress in saying that Telangana Rashtra Samithi had copied its manifesto. “KCR has copied the grand alliance’s manifesto. This shows how scared he is of losing,” he said on Wednesday. 

Ramana spoke about how the TRS chief had not attended many public meetings in the last few days. “He (KCR) told everyone he would attend 100 meetings in 50 days, but he only attended four. On the contrary, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu went on a long tour of cyclone-affected regions in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

