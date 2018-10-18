‘Telangana seat-sharing to be finalised by October end’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and Telangana Congress in-charge RC Khuntia met AICC leadership on Wednesday to brief them about the party’s preparations and on the progress of the seat-sharing talks.

AICC leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and AK Antony took stock of the situation. Speaking after the meeting, RC Khuntia said that seat sharing talks were going well and that there would be clarity soon. He also asked the party’s cadre in Telangana to not believe in rumours or ‘negative propaganda’

“Seat sharing talks with allies are going well. We have had three rounds of talks with TJS. There will clarity on seat sharing by the month’s end. There are two to three strong leaders contending for the Congress ticket at some constituencies.

Those who do not get tickets need not worry, as Congress will reward them with good positions in the party and the government after assuming power,” said RC Khuntia, indicating that party leadership was aware of the possible dissidence that would surface post ticket allotment. All parties in the grand alliance are expected to announce their contestants immediately after the seat sharing formula is finalised.

‘Copied manifesto’

TPCC manifesto committee chairman Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday said,”TRS knows it will be defeated and are desperate. So they copied Congress’ manifesto. How else can you explain how TRS included an unemployment allowance in the manifesto when only a few days ago, KCR said it was impossible to implement.”

TRS manifesto proves KCR’s anxiety: DK Aruna

TPCC senior leader and TPCC campaign committee co-chairman DK Aruna said that the TRS’s manifesto was proof of its party chief KCR’s anxiety. “Seeing the response our promises have received from the people, KCR has included the same promises in his manifesto. There is no section of society which KCR has not betrayed. He has cheated SCs, STs, and minorities. People are in no mood to believe TRS ,” she said.

‘TRS leaders aren’t being allowed into villages’

TPCC chief spokesperson on Tuesday said that TRS leaders in the State was facing a lot of opposition from the people during their campaigns. “People are not allowing TRS leaders into their villages. And to divert attention from this fact, KCR is trying to evoke Telangana sentiment again. He is not Rythu Bandhu (friend of farmers) but rabandu (vulture),” said Dasoju.