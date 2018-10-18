Telangana: ULB civic chiefs asked to update data of merged villages in database

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: In the light of a few hundred villages getting merged with 41 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from Panchayat Raj department in the State sometime ago, Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has asked municipal commissioners of 41 ULBs to submit updated master data with reference to the villages merged with the existing ULBs.

This would help them for onward integration of the master data into Development Permission Management System (DPMS) to dispose of building applications through online.

The DTCP a few days ago has written a letter to the municipal administration department to furnish the updated master data with reference to villages merged with the 41 ULBs.

As part of the Ease of Doing Business, DPMS is being implemented by using the software application of Softech Engineers Private Limited for online building permission since June 2016. The State government on March 30 issued a Gazette notification by including nearly 175 to 200-gram panchayats in the existing 41 Urban Local Bodies.

For disposal of all building application online, it has become necessary to update and integrate existing master data with reference to villages merged with above 41 ULBs into DPMS for smooth functioning of on online building permission system.