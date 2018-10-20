BJP may release first list of candidates today

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State election committee will present its first list to its Central leadership in New Delhi on Saturday. Sitting MLAs and those without any controversy have been finalised by the election committee and the list is likely to be announced soon after. BJP State president K Laxman (Musheerabad) and other senior leaders including G Kishan Reddy (Amberpet) NVSS Prabhakar (Uppal), Amarendar Reddy (Wanapparthy), P Chandrasekar (LB Nagar), Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy (Khairathabad) and P Shanker (Adilabad) will be a part of first list.

Interestingly, MLC N Ramchander Rao, who has been a party loyalist will contest from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency. Also, the list may include 2-3 woman candidates including BJP Mahila Morcha president Akula Vijaya (Sanathnagar), it is learnt.

The BJP election committee headed by K Laxman has finalised the first list. “The 25-member list will be submitted to the party’s parliamentary board for approval, after which the candidates will be announced,” an aspirant said. “The names of the contestants were decided and finalised after consultation with the division committee,” he added.

Surprisingly, the name of Goshamahal candidate did not figure in the list giving anxious moments to ex-MLA T Raja Singh. However, party insiders clarified that his name would be cleared in the parliamentary party board meeting. The party after clearing first set of names will then weigh its options on those candidates who have switched loyalties from other political parties.