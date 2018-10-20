Home States Telangana

EC moves HC over quota in panchayat polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  IN a significant development regarding Panchayat elections in Telangana, the State Election Commission (SEC) approached the High Court seeking direction to the Telangana government to complete all the reservations, including those meant for BCs, within a fixed time schedule and also to finalize percentage of reservations within a definite time frame to enable the commission to go ahead with the process of holding gram panchayat elections immediately.

On October 11 this year, the High Court had directed the SEC to take steps for conducting gram panchayat elections within next three months. 

The Telangana SEC, represented by M Ashok Kumar, filed the petition stating that the entire job of reservations falls in the domain of the government, and unless the state government finalizes the post and seat-wise reservations, the commission cannot be in a position to proceed further. In July last year, the SEC requested the government to finalize the reservations keeping in view the 50 percent upper limit set by the Supreme Court in ‘K Krishna Murthy and others’ case.

