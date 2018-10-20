Former MLA Rasamai Balakishan stopped from joining Dasara fest

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Chaos prevailed at Ramleela Maidan, at LMD Colony in Thimmapur mandal, when Manakondur former MLA Rasamai Balakishan visited Durga Navaratri Utsav venue to participate in the Dasara celebrations here on Thursday night. The youth who joined Congress party recently opposed Rasamai’s visit. They raised slogans against the former MLA and did not allow him to set Ravana’s, the demon king, effigy on fire.

In the melee, police lathi charged them and dispersed the agitating mob.

Meanwhile, Rasamai’s followers said that it is a festival and not government programme. For the last four years Rasamai has been participating in the Dasara celebrations. However, amid chaos the MLA set Ravana’s effigy on fire.

Slowly the situation took a political turn as TPCC SC cell chairman and former MLA Arepalli Mohan reached the spot and inquired about the matter. The youth told him that based on the direction of Rasamai, police had beat them up.

Similarly, Rasami faced bitter experience at Muskanipet I Illanthakunta mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Wednesday. Villagers objected over his participation in Batukamma festival. They raised slogans for neglecting their village development.Women welcomed him with empty pitchers and pots.