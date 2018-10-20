No shred of doubt on who's boss after K Chandrasekhar Rao

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming Assembly elections has trained the spotlight on the future leadership of TRS, with KT Rama Rao increasingly being seen as the ideal successor to party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. Going by the recent developments in the TRS, the heir apparent is slowly, but steadily taking centre stage in the party’s activities.

Political experts Express spoke to believe the forthcoming elections are being used as a tool to send the message across to the party’s rank and file and the general public that caretaker IT Minister KT Rama Rao will head the party after his father K Chandrasekhar Rao’s time. The leaders will be the only two from the TRS to take up a state-wide campaign for the party: Both beginning their rallies from either corners of Telangana.

According to party insiders, the ruling TRS, which is confident of retaining power in the State, is using the forthcoming polls as an opportunity to promote Rama Rao and the “son-rise” will begin with electioneering. It may be recalled that the pink party rewrote history in the GHMC polls during which Rama Rao was given full charge by capturing a huge number of seats.

The Kalvakuntla family is hopeful that the TRS scion will work his magic once again. According to sources, all other senior leaders and ministers including Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao and Kalvakuntla Kavitha have been asked to confine their rallies to their respective constituencies. Promoting Rama Rao has not been without incident, especially after the party unveiled its list of 105 Assembly candidates, but the TRS scion has successfully quelled the disquiet within the party.

Recently, Rama Rao held a meeting with caretaker deputy chief minister K Srihari and Station Ghanpur nominee T Rajaiah, making it very clear there would be no change in candidates. The discussion resulted in Srihari falling in line with the party’s decision and campaigning for TRS candidates in erstwhile Warangal district. All the party’s major works are being routed through Rama Rao already. In a nutshell, KTR has established who’s the boss in TRS.

Calling the shots

Focus areas

K Kavitha has been asked to campaign in 7 Assembly segments under her constituency, Nizamabad, and also focus on Bodhan and Jagtial, where TRS picks are likely to face tough fights