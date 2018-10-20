TRS to conduct workshop for 105 candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS party will conduct a one-day awareness programme for its 105 Assembly candidates on October 21. Party president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend it and personally interact with each candidate. The party will guide the candidates on the strategy to be adopted in the elections and other issues. “All 105 candidates, whose names have been declared by the party, should attend the meeting,” a party communique said.

Meanwhile, the TRS released a video song on KCR, which was uploaded on YouTube on Friday. The song, Oka kantham... koti gontula udyamam..., is written by Virendra, sung by Srinivas and composed by ARK Raju. It hails KCR as the achiever of statehood for Telangana and lauds him for the development taken place in the new state in the last four years.