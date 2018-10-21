Home States Telangana

Telangana elections: ECI team to visit on October 22 to review poll preparedness

Every district will be asked to prepare a presentation with regard to district election management plan on training, coordination about Law and Order, among others.

Published: 21st October 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2018 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The team of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials who are scheduled to visit Hyderabad between October 22 and 24 will do a comprehensive review of the poll preparedness for the ensuing Assembly elections. This is the second visit by an EC delegation after the preliminary review visit on September 11.

The EC will hold a preparatory meeting with all DEOs/SPs to discuss district election management, law and order, coordination, electoral plans, functioning of EVMs and VVPATs, their availability and requirement for a final review. Every district will be asked to prepare a presentation with regard to district election management plan on training, coordination about Law and Order, among others.

District election officials and police officials have to make a comprehensive presentation regarding their efforts to ensure the success of polls, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said during a meeting with DEOs and police officials from all districts of  Telangana at GHMC office in Hyderabad on Saturday.
“Knowledge the law is paramount. The EC team will test your knowledge of details such as the mandated height of a polling booth and the complete list of amenities that are to be made available at each polling booth,” Rajat Kumar said.

An 11-member high level team from ECI headed by CEC OP Rawat will make a three-day visit to the city on Monday and hold separate meetings with all political parties, district collectors, superintendent of police and other senior officials to review poll preparedness in TS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
poll preparedness Election Commission of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp