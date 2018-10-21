Telangana elections: ECI team to visit on October 22 to review poll preparedness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The team of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials who are scheduled to visit Hyderabad between October 22 and 24 will do a comprehensive review of the poll preparedness for the ensuing Assembly elections. This is the second visit by an EC delegation after the preliminary review visit on September 11.

The EC will hold a preparatory meeting with all DEOs/SPs to discuss district election management, law and order, coordination, electoral plans, functioning of EVMs and VVPATs, their availability and requirement for a final review. Every district will be asked to prepare a presentation with regard to district election management plan on training, coordination about Law and Order, among others.

District election officials and police officials have to make a comprehensive presentation regarding their efforts to ensure the success of polls, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said during a meeting with DEOs and police officials from all districts of Telangana at GHMC office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Knowledge the law is paramount. The EC team will test your knowledge of details such as the mandated height of a polling booth and the complete list of amenities that are to be made available at each polling booth,” Rajat Kumar said.

An 11-member high level team from ECI headed by CEC OP Rawat will make a three-day visit to the city on Monday and hold separate meetings with all political parties, district collectors, superintendent of police and other senior officials to review poll preparedness in TS.