Telangana elections: TRS leaders help in shaving, bathing voters

By UNI

HYDERABAD: As Telangana assembly elections are inching closer, leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in the state.

TRS leader and former Speaker of the now-dissolved assembly Madhusudhana Chary was found shaving a person at a barber shop in Bhupalpalle from where he is seeking re-election.

Another candidate of the party, Chinta Prabhakar, was seen cooking for the public in a house in Sangareddy town as part of the party's door-to-door campaign.

Mahbubnagar candidate Srinivas Goud has seen knitting clothes on a sewing machine and taking part in construction activities with labourers, while former legislator from Bodhan Shakeel Ahmed was seen feeding voters while seeking re-election from the same seat.

Meanwhile, another party leader Koram Kanakaiah from Yellandu constituency was seen helping a person take bath by pouring water on his head with a mug.

The election to the 119-member assembly is scheduled to be held on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.