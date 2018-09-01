Bureau of Energy Efficiency to help Discoms in power management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency signed memorandum of understanding with 28 power distribution companies (Discoms) in the country, including Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited and Telangana State-Northern Power Distribution Company Limited, on Friday.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of special chief secretary in the state government’s department of energy Ajay Mishra and BEE secretary Pankaj Kumar and others. The MoU sets broad duties and obligations for the parties inter se for development, implementation, facilitation and monitoring of capacity building of Discoms under the Demand Side Management (DSM) scheme.

BEE will offer project management consultancy, conduct load research, extend manpower support and organise training programmes for middle management and circle-level officials.