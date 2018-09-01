Home States Telangana

Bureau of Energy Efficiency to help Discoms in power management

The MoUs were signed in the presence of special chief secretary in the state government’s department of energy Ajay Mishra and BEE secretary Pankaj Kumar and others.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Milind Deore, Director, BEE signs the MOU in the presence of Ajay Misra, Special Chief Secretary for Energy Department(extreme left ) and Pankaj Kumar IAS(second from left), in Hyderabad on Friday | r satish babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency signed memorandum of understanding with 28 power distribution companies (Discoms) in the country, including Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited and Telangana State-Northern Power Distribution Company Limited, on Friday.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of special chief secretary in the state government’s department of energy Ajay Mishra and BEE secretary Pankaj Kumar and others. The MoU sets broad duties and obligations for the parties inter se for development, implementation, facilitation and monitoring of capacity building of Discoms under the Demand Side Management (DSM) scheme.

BEE will offer project management consultancy, conduct load research, extend manpower support and organise training programmes for middle management and circle-level officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bureau of Energy Efficiency Discoms Power management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case