Cabinet meet ahead of Pragati Nivedana Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspense is building up over what appears to be calculated moves by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has called for a cabinet meeting on September 2, just hours before the mammoth public meeting Pragati Nivedana Sabha on the same day -- giving all possible indications that Telangana is headed for early polls.

With his decision to convene the cabinet meeting a few hours before the mega event -- has fuelled speculations that the cabinet may recommend for dissolution of the State Assembly. “We do not know the main agenda of the cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister and all ministers have to rush to the venue of Pragati Nivedana soon after,’’ top officials said.

It is learnt that several Cabinet ministers too were puzzled with the sudden decision of convening the Cabinet meet. For dissolution of Assembly, the resolution of the cabinet is required.Just hours before the CMO informed about the Cabinet meeting on Friday, KCR’s son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao too generated much curiosity when he, in reply to a query on whether his father will make any announcement on early polls, said: ‘’Let us wait for 48 hours and see what my boss will announce,’’ he said and then added that there might be some big announcements in the meeting.Rama Rao went a step ahead and said that there has been a discussion within the party about early polls and that the Pragati Nivedana would further stir up the political activity in the state.

‘We are ready for polls whenever they are held’

“We are ready for elections, whenever they are held,” KTR declared and dared the main Opposition Congress to take the chance and try to oust the TRS, if it happens (if early polls are conducted).

“TRS is ready for elections. But, the Congress is asking us why early polls and why the TRS is not waiting till April, 2019, scheduled time for elections. Normally, the ruling party always wants to continue in power beyond the stipulated five years and the Opposition always tries to unseat the ruling party. However, here it is exactly the reverse that is happening,” KTR commented.

He also said that there was a demand for “recall facility of MPs or MLAs”. “Now, if the TRS goes to seek the mandate, you (Opposition) should appreciate us,” KTR said adding that normally, the political heat is generated six months ahead of the elections but here the heat is generated nine months before the polls. On the Opposition’s allegation of huge spending on the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, he recalled that the TRS, when in Opposition, conducted several huge meetings. “Why the Opposition never asked about the expenditure on those meetings ?” he asked. He also asked the Congress, whether they furnished the expenditure details of recent meetings conducted by Congress during AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s tour.