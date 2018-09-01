Cotton farmers switch to other crops in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: With no hopes of getting the desired yield and worried about incurring debts, the cotton farmers in Adilabad district are now removing their crop from the fields. With good monsoon in the beginning of kharif season, the farmers expected a bumper crop and germinated seeds, but due to heavy rainfall, all their hopes vanished.

As per preliminary reports, cotton crop in the district was destroyed in 96,000 acres. Moreover, on the banks of Penganga river, the crops have been severely damaged and the farmers are now resorting to sowing soyabean crop.

G Santosh, a farmer from Jainath mandal had cultivated cotton in eight acres, but due to heavy rains, he suffered huge losses and thus removed the cotton plants. Speaking to Express, District Agriculture officer Mangilal said that till now 50 per cent of the crops had been damaged and added that they would complete the survey within ten days and submit the report.