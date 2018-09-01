Home States Telangana

Cotton farmers switch to other crops in Adilabad

With no hopes of getting the desired yield and worried about incurring debts, the cotton farmers in Adilabad district are now removing their crop from the fields. 

Published: 01st September 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

A view of pink bollworm creeping into the cotton flower | Express photo

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: With no hopes of getting the desired yield and worried about incurring debts, the cotton farmers in Adilabad district are now removing their crop from the fields. With good monsoon in the beginning of kharif season, the farmers expected a bumper crop and germinated seeds, but due to heavy rainfall, all their hopes vanished.  

As per preliminary reports, cotton crop in the district was destroyed in 96,000 acres. Moreover, on the banks of Penganga river, the crops have been severely damaged and the farmers are now resorting to sowing soyabean crop.

G Santosh, a farmer from Jainath mandal had cultivated cotton in eight acres, but due to heavy rains, he suffered huge losses and thus removed the cotton plants. Speaking to Express, District Agriculture officer Mangilal said that till now 50 per cent of the crops had been damaged and added that they would complete the survey within ten days and submit the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cotton farmers Adilabad district Kharif season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case