Four of family die in crash at Sadashivpet

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Four members of a family were killed and eight others received injuries in a road accident on Pune-Hyderabad highway at Sadashivpet in Sangareddy district in the early hours of Friday. More than 30 persons from Hyderabad went to Wadi in Karnataka to attend an engagement function of their relative in a hired Toophan vehicle on Thursday. They were on their way back home when the incident happened.

When they reached PSML colony near Sadashivpet circle, the driver crashed into a truck, while attempting to overtake it. Three persons died on the spot, while a 17-year-old girl succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital. Eight more persons who received injuries were shifted to a hospital.T he victims told police that the driver had consumed alcohol at a dhaba near Zaheerabad.

Close shave for Warangal Police Commissioner

In another accident on Nagpur-Hyderabad highway at Toopran in Medak district on Friday morning, Warangal police commissioner V Ravinder had a narrow escape while his relative died on the spot. Two others were also injured.

According to police, Ravinder along with his relatives was returning to the city from Basara after visiting the temple when the incident occurred. Ravinder’s car and his relative’s car were waiting at the toll gate when a speeding container truck ran amok hitting the toll plaza and rammed one of the vehicles.

2 killed as overspeeding car runs over them

Two persons were killed in a road accident at Karimnagar by-pass on Rajiv Rahadari on Friday. According to I Town police, Majeed (35), belonging to Nizamabad district, who was returning from Warangal after transporting vegetables, stopped along the roadside for some repair work to his vehicle. Another person Prasanth (25) was also standing along the roadside when a car coming from Hyderabad ran over the duo. The duo died while being taken to the hospital. Police have registered a case.