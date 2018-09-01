Home States Telangana

Hospital staff sacked for taking selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's body

Kamineni Hospital, apart from sacking the employees, is also planning to file a complaint with Narketpally police station in this regard.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

The hospital staff of Kamineni hospital in Narketpally, taking selfie with the body of actor Harikrishna, which went viral | Express

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Four employees of Kamineni Hospital, Narketpally, were sacked on Friday after it was found that they had clicked selfies with the body of actor Harikrishna, after he succumbed to injuries he sustained in road accident in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Kamineni Hospital, apart from sacking the employees, is also planning to file a complaint with Narketpally police station in this regard. The management of the hospital apologised to Harikrishna’s family.

The action came after the picture, which shows a ward boy, a maid and two nurses smiling and posing with the body, went viral over social media, evoking all-round condemnation. The selfie was taken shortly after he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Actor-turned-politico Nandamuri Harikrishna died in a ghastly road accident in Nalgonda on Wednesday.  The Toyota Fortuner driven by the 61-year-old Telugu Desam Party leader hit the road divider and tumbled several times before crashing against a culvert. 

Son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, Harikrishna was also the brother-in-law of current Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

