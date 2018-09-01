Hospital staff sacked for taking selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's body

Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened near Anneparthy village.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Four employees of Kamineni Hospital, Narketpally, were sacked on Friday after it was found that they had clicked selfies with the body of actor Harikrishna, after he succumbed to injuries he sustained in road accident in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Kamineni Hospital, apart from sacking the employees, is also planning to file a complaint with Narketpally police station in this regard. The management of the hospital apologised to Harikrishna’s family.

The action came after the picture, which shows a ward boy, a maid and two nurses smiling and posing with the body, went viral over social media, evoking all-round condemnation. The selfie was taken shortly after he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Actor-turned-politico Nandamuri Harikrishna died in a ghastly road accident in Nalgonda on Wednesday. The Toyota Fortuner driven by the 61-year-old Telugu Desam Party leader hit the road divider and tumbled several times before crashing against a culvert.

Son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, Harikrishna was also the brother-in-law of current Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.