Hyderabad gets its Real Estate Regulatory Authority office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister KT Rama Rao urged all builders and realtors to register projects launched after Jan 1, 2017 under RERA within 90 days.

He inaugurated Real Estate Regulatory Authority office in Hyderabad on Friday. He assured that TS-RERA will take up complaints related to projects launched even before Jan 1, 2017, if needed. “RERA will go a long way in protecting interests of home and property buyers and streamlining real estate sector. According to Telangana - RERA rules, all residential, commercial projects, layouts (plots above 500 smt or having more than eight apartments) approved on or after Jan 1, 2017, have to be registered under RERA.”“All the ongoing projects should be registered by November 30,” he said.