It’s not gathbandhan, it’s ghatia bandhan: KT Rama Rao on Opposition alliance

Pragathi Nivedana will be a peaceful and the biggest show ever conducted by any political party in the country.

KT Rama Rao

IT minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao described the possible alliance of Opposition parties as ‘Ghatia bandhan’ (useless alliance) and expressed confidence that TRS would get 50 pc of the votes in coming polls. In a chat with media on Friday — which mostly veered around Pragathi Nivedana — KTR replied to questions related to Opposition in a witty and hard-hitting manner. Here are the excerpts:

Mega show
Pragathi Nivedana will be a peaceful and the biggest show ever conducted by any political party in the country. TRS has 46 lakh registered workers. Even if half of them turned up for the meeting, the turnout will be around 23 lakh. One of the biggest non-political gatherings  - Kumbha Mela -  was last attended by 30 lakh people.

Better stay home
Sunday being a holiday, there will be no inconvenience to the public. However, my advice to people is not to travel on Sunday as public transport will be affected. We are hiring 7,300 out of around 12,000 RTC buses on the day. But, we will allow emergency vehicles. I welcome HC verdict on the petition filed against the meeting. We are taking precautions suggested by the HC.

50 % votes for TRS
TRS will get 50 per cent of the votes in next elections. We will win with a ‘very very effective’ majority. Congress bosses are in ‘Dilli’ and thus they report to them. TRS bosses are in Galli that is why we are presenting our progress report to the people.

Sircilla, it will be
When asked about KCR’s successor, KTR said: “I am  not a fool to aspire for top posts. Sircilla is my constituency. I have been nurturing it for a long time. I will contest from Sircilla again, let the people bless me.” Dismissing the Opposition’s allegations of family rule in TRS, he said: “I have worked in separate Telangana movement before being elected as an MLA. I haven’t been nominated to politics through sealed cover. The public elected me.”

Left has been left alone
Upon being asked about police raids at several places in India basing on “assassination plot” against the Prime Minister, KTR said: “We do not know whether the plot is true or not. But, the police and judiciary did their job. People, anyway, have already left the Left parties. They lost in West Bengal and Tripura. The CPM state secretary even lost deposit in a by-election. Where is the support for Left parties.”

BJP not an opponent
“I have a deep-rooted disrespect for Congress. The Congress despite being in power for a long time in the country, failed to provide water, power and other amenities. ,” KTR said, and dismissed that BJP was even an opponent of the TRS.

