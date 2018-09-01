Home States Telangana

NSP chief engineer’s farewell gift: All major projects on Krishna full

With heavy inflows into NSP continuing, officials released 33,000 cusecs of water through powerhouses of NSP to downstream.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Nagarjuna Sagar project. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All major irrigation projects on river Krishna — right from Almatti in Karnataka to Nagarjuna Sagar Project — are brimming in August itself, after a gap of several years. NSP, on Friday, was just short of 22 tmcft to fill up. With heavy inflows into NSP continuing, officials released 33,000 cusecs of water through powerhouses of NSP to downstream.

The water will reach Pulichintala in AP. Normally, NSP and Srisailam are filled up by September or October. However, this year, they are filled by August end itself. The data available with Irrigation officials stated that NSP and Srisailam would get huge inflows in coming September and October.  Interestingly, S Sunil, Chief Engineer of Nagarjuna Sagar Project, retired on Friday. Several irrigation engineers who gave him a send off on Friday remarked that the filling up of NSP, that too in August, was “god’s gift” on his retirement day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSP chief engineer Krishna Nagarjuna Sagar Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case