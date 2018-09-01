NSP chief engineer’s farewell gift: All major projects on Krishna full

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All major irrigation projects on river Krishna — right from Almatti in Karnataka to Nagarjuna Sagar Project — are brimming in August itself, after a gap of several years. NSP, on Friday, was just short of 22 tmcft to fill up. With heavy inflows into NSP continuing, officials released 33,000 cusecs of water through powerhouses of NSP to downstream.

The water will reach Pulichintala in AP. Normally, NSP and Srisailam are filled up by September or October. However, this year, they are filled by August end itself. The data available with Irrigation officials stated that NSP and Srisailam would get huge inflows in coming September and October. Interestingly, S Sunil, Chief Engineer of Nagarjuna Sagar Project, retired on Friday. Several irrigation engineers who gave him a send off on Friday remarked that the filling up of NSP, that too in August, was “god’s gift” on his retirement day.