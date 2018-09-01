Pragathi Nivedana Sabha: Brace for traffic chaos, lack of buses tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Brace yourself for a tough Sunday! Traffic may go haywire in the wake of Pragathi Nivedana Sabha at Kongara Kalan, with the party using about 70 percent of TSRTC bus fleet, potentially threatening the operations of public transport in districts and the city.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao himself has urged public not to travel on this Sunday unless it’s an emergency. Public have been advised to plan their journey much in advance.Though the initial estimates were to draw about 5,000 buses of the 10,525 buses available with the TSRTC, on Friday it emerged that about 6,647 buses would be hired by the TRS to commute people from 31 districts.

“Though we thought the initial demand was less, it increased in the last few days from all the depots equally,” said Somarapu Satyanrayana, chairman TSRTC.RTC is expecting `15 crore revenue on Sunday. Considering that the occupancy of buses will be less on Sunday, being a public holiday, the department hopes that inconvenience to the public would be minimal.

TRS mega meet: Brace up for traffic chaos tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement to the venue where 25 lakh people are expected. The advisory will be in force from 10 a.m, on Sunday to 12 a.m, on Monday, especially on the ORR.“Around 20,000 plus farmers from Khammam led by MP Srinivas Reddy have started for the meeting in 2,000 tractors. They will be reaching the venue a day before the meeting to beat the traffic,” KTR tweeted on Friday.

About 880 RTC buses

About 880 RTC buses from 11 depots of Karimnagar have been booked to ferry people to Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha of TRS, which will be held on September 2 in Hyderabad. Officials say that except Garuda, Rajadhani, Vajra and 20 Super Luxury service buses, all the other buses have been booked for the mega meeting.

RTC Regional Manager P Jeevan Prasad said that Karimnagar region will earn `2.40 crore as revenue for making bus arrangements for a day. Congress leaders had previously accused that the RTC buses are being misused by TRS. However, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha responded by saying that the buses have been hired on a rental basis as has been practice in the State.

People advised to reach venue early

Participants arriving to attend meeting on tractors are advised to come on Saturday itself and leave the venue on Monday (September 3) morning hours only.

A helpline number has been set up at Adibatla for assistance: 9493 549 410 / 9493 549 411.

Avoid movement on ORR and the adjoining service roads between 10:00 am to midnight onSeptember 2.

Heavy traffic likely along the following roads

Kukatpally-Miyapur- Hafeezpet- Gachibowli - ORR Route

Uppal- Nagole- LB Nagar- Sagar Road

Private bus operators proceeding towards Vijayawada and Bangalore are requested to depart during the early hours as there may be heavy traffic along these roads from 8 pm, on September 2 to 1 am, on September 3.

Movement along National/State Highways leading to Hyderabad will be more on September 2 between 8 am and 6 pm. Similarly movement from Hyderabad along all National / State Highways will be more on September 2 between 7 pm and early hours of September 3.

Autos, two wheelers, tractors prohibited on ORR.

Parking places located close to the public meeting venue. Vehicles should be parked at designated places.