Selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna body; hospital staff sacked

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Four employees of Kamineni Hospital, Narketpally, were sacked on Friday after it was found that they had clicked selfies with the body of actor Harikrishna, after he succumbed to injuries he sustained in road accident in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Kamineni Hospital, apart from sacking the employees, is also planning to file a complaint with Narketpally police station in this regard. The management of the hospital apologised to Harikrishna’s family.

The action came after the picture, which shows a ward boy, a maid and two nurses smiling and posing with the body, went viral over social media, evoking all-round condemnation.The selfie was taken shortly after he was pronounced dead at the hospital.