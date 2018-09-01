TRS meet yet to get police department nod

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government told High Court on Friday that Rachakonda police had not yet accorded permission for Pragati Nivedana to be organised by TRS in Rangareddy district on Sep 2. The matter was still under examination and an appropriate order would be passed in accordance with law. A copy of the police order, according or refusing permission, would be placed before HC in a week’s time, it added.

Government’s special counsel Sharat Kumar made this submission before a division bench comprising justices Ramesh Ranganathan and U Durga Prasad Rao which was dealing with a PIL filed by Poojari Sreedhar, advocate and president of Nadigadda Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti of Gadwal, urging the court to declare as illegal and unconstitutional the “illegal support and grant of permissions by authorities to the ruling party to organise the public meeting.

Petitioner’s counsel P Sashi Kiran said the meeting would inconvenience people coming into and going out of the city.The government’s special counsel said police was yet to give permission and would pass orders in accordance with law. The venue was 31 km from the city and there would be no inconvenience to people. The DGP and the collector were taking steps so that no inconvenience would be caused to people, he said.The bench said the Supreme Court order indicated that there was no absolute ban on public meetings, processions, demonstrations, etc. It posted the matter to September 7.