Home States Telangana

TRS meet yet to get police department nod

The matter was still under examination and an appropriate order would be passed in accordance with law.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government told High Court on Friday that Rachakonda police had not yet accorded permission for Pragati Nivedana to be organised by TRS in Rangareddy district on Sep 2. The matter was still under examination and an appropriate order would be passed in accordance with law. A copy of the police order, according or refusing permission, would be placed before HC in a week’s time, it added.

Government’s special counsel Sharat Kumar made this submission before a division bench comprising justices Ramesh Ranganathan and U Durga Prasad Rao which was dealing with a PIL filed by Poojari Sreedhar, advocate and president of Nadigadda Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti of Gadwal, urging the court to declare as illegal and unconstitutional the “illegal support and grant of permissions by authorities to the ruling party to organise the public meeting.

Petitioner’s counsel P Sashi Kiran said the meeting would inconvenience people coming into and going out of the city.The government’s special counsel said police was yet to give permission and would pass orders in accordance with law. The venue was 31 km from the city and there would be no inconvenience to people. The DGP and the collector were taking steps so that no inconvenience would be caused to people, he said.The bench said the Supreme Court order indicated that there was no absolute ban on public meetings, processions, demonstrations, etc. It posted the matter to September 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pragati Nivedana TRS in Rangareddy district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case