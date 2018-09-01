Home States Telangana

Uttam Kumar Reddy calls failed election promises ‘Praja Aavedana’

The TRS, which failed to implement any of its election promises, is now trying to hoodwink the people of the State by conducting a huge meeting, alleged TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS, which failed to implement any of its election promises, is now trying to hoodwink the people of the State by conducting a huge meeting, alleged TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. “TRS is spending around Rs 300 crore for the meeting. Is it not the money amassed by corrupt practices that the party is spending for the huge gathering? It is not Pragathi Nivedana, it’s Praja Aavedana (people’s agony) meeting,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a statement issued on Friday.

“Despite several strategies of K Chandrasekhar Rao, people of Telangana will chase the TRS party away in the coming elections,” he said. The credit for pushing a rich state into a debt trap would go to the TRS government. The only success the party has achieved is that in constructing the Pragathi Bhavan, Uttam alleged.

“Corruption worth Rs 1 lakh crore, Rs 2 lakh crore debt burden on the State, 5,000 farmer suicide cases and horse trading have been some of the achievements of the TRS government,” the TPCC chief alleged.
Alleging that traitors of the Telangana cause got centre-stage while Telangana martyrs were insulted, the PCC president dared the Chief Minister to come out in open for a debate on the State’s progress.

“Distribution of three acres of land for Dalits, KG-to-PG free education, providing 12 per cent reservations to Muslims, providing irrigation water to one lakh acres in every Assembly segment, giving one job to each household and establishing one super-speciality hospital in every district are some of the unfulfilled promises of KCR,” Uttam said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Praja Aavedana Uttam Kumar Reddy TPCC president

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case