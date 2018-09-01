Uttam Kumar Reddy calls failed election promises ‘Praja Aavedana’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS, which failed to implement any of its election promises, is now trying to hoodwink the people of the State by conducting a huge meeting, alleged TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. “TRS is spending around Rs 300 crore for the meeting. Is it not the money amassed by corrupt practices that the party is spending for the huge gathering? It is not Pragathi Nivedana, it’s Praja Aavedana (people’s agony) meeting,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a statement issued on Friday.

“Despite several strategies of K Chandrasekhar Rao, people of Telangana will chase the TRS party away in the coming elections,” he said. The credit for pushing a rich state into a debt trap would go to the TRS government. The only success the party has achieved is that in constructing the Pragathi Bhavan, Uttam alleged.

“Corruption worth Rs 1 lakh crore, Rs 2 lakh crore debt burden on the State, 5,000 farmer suicide cases and horse trading have been some of the achievements of the TRS government,” the TPCC chief alleged.

Alleging that traitors of the Telangana cause got centre-stage while Telangana martyrs were insulted, the PCC president dared the Chief Minister to come out in open for a debate on the State’s progress.

“Distribution of three acres of land for Dalits, KG-to-PG free education, providing 12 per cent reservations to Muslims, providing irrigation water to one lakh acres in every Assembly segment, giving one job to each household and establishing one super-speciality hospital in every district are some of the unfulfilled promises of KCR,” Uttam said.