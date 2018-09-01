Home States Telangana

Wayanad company aims to rejuvenate water table via natural farming

The Wayanad Agri Marketing Producer Company, aims to safeguard the lives of tribal population and rejuvenate the water table in Wayanad through zero-budget natural farming.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:28 AM

File Image of Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The devastating floods in Kerala have not discouraged innovators and startups from coming all the way down to the city to showcase their products and innovations at the two-day National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) event.

The event which ended on Friday, was attended by 300 participants from 23 states. Although many from Kerala could not attend the event, NIRDPR’s help in waiving off 50 pc of commuting charges encouraged many to go forward with their plans.

Karun, an employee of the MS Swaminathan Reserach Foundation-founded Wayanad Agri Marketing Producer Company, said, “The effects of the incident are still not evident. People are in shock. It is only after a few days that they will realise that they won’t get their agricultural product.”

The Wayanad Agri Marketing Producer Company, aims to safeguard the lives of tribal population and rejuvenate the water table in Wayanad through zero-budget natural farming -- an agricultural practice developed by Padmashri award winner Subhash Palekar.

“Two years back we had a good monsoon but there was no water in the wells. The reason was there was no grass in the area,” Karun said, adding that the application of chemicals such as weedicides thwart the growth of grass.

Youngsters donate Rs 1.69L
Nizamabad: A group of youngsters from Ahmed Pura colony in Nizamabad town have donated an amount of Rs 1,68,567 as relief fund for the flood victims of Kerala. The representatives of the group handed over the cheques to district collector MRM Rao on Friday. The collector appreciated the youngsters for their initiative to provide services.

TAGS
NIRDPR Wayanad company Kerala Floods

