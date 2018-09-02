All eyes on Mother of all meetings today

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fifteen years after the ‘Jaitra Yatra’ meeting of 2003 in Warangal, the TRS is all set to beat its own record on Sunday by organising yet another mammoth public meeting - Pragathi Nivedana - with 25 lakh people. Since its inception, the TRS has had a tradition of organising huge meetings.

But, on Sunday, TRS is not only organising the meeting to show its strength, but also to create a record of sorts in the country.

While Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has called Pragathi Nivedana meeting to be one ofits kind in the country’s political history, TRS MP K Kavitha has called it as “mother of all meetings”.The biggest non-political congregation recorded by Guinness book was Kumbhamela with 30 lakh people. TRS is using 2,000 acres for the public meeting, of which 500 acres would be the meeting venue. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will kick-start election campaign at Sunday’s meeting. But, will Rao announce early polls on Sunday or not ?

Opposition parties and the public have to bear the suspense over early polls till Sunday evening. The clarity on whether the TRS is inclined to go to early polls or not will emerge after the State Cabinet meeting which will precede the Pragathi Nivedana on Sunday.Top ministers in Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet like KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and Thummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday dropped hints on early polls.



“Assembly elections will be held in 2018 itself,” Roads and Buildings Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said. Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao said: “You will get clarity in the next few hours on what key decisions the Chief Minister will announce from the meeting dais”. IT Minister Rama Rao made a similar statement generating much excitement over what would happen on Sunday. “Let us wait, what the State Cabinet will decide on Sunday,” Rao said.

Continuing the tempo of early election talk, Rao on Saturday announced sops to power employees and appointed Mohammed Raheemuddin Ansari as the chairman of Telangana State Urdu Academy. As per the schedule, the State Cabinet will meet at 1 pm on Sunday. The public meeting is scheduled at 4 pm. The Cabinet will not have much time to discuss several items in the Cabinet. Rao may announce some more sops or populist schemes in the Cabinet. Speculations continued on Saturday too about dissolution of the Assembly for early polls.

Considered the “mother of all political meetings,” the Pragathi Nivedana meeting is expected draw about 25 lakh people. The TRS had 46 lakh registered workers. If half of them attended the meeting, the turnout would be 23 lakh. TRS sources said that this would be only big rally being organised by TRS before 2019 polls.

Will today’s meet clear the suspense?

Three ministers kept the people guessing on early polls 35%

KCR announces pay revision to power sector employees

Appoints chairman for Urdu Academy to woo MIM

Pragathi Nivedana to take the state into election mode

Cabinet’s brief meeting is expected to take some bold decisions

Entire state painted pink

TRS’ MEGA MEETINGS

17-5-2001: Simhagarjana, Karimnagar

6-1-2003: Telangana Garjana, Secunderabad

27-4-2003: Jaitra Yatra, Warangal (Deve Gowda and Ajit Singh attended)(biggest meeting till date)

5-9-2011: Jana Garjana, Karimnagar

25-11-2012: Telangana Samara Bheri, Suryapet

More sops likely

According to sources, the Cabinet may announce interim relief to government employees, enhancement of pension for single women, dole to unemployed youths and others.