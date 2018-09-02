Home States Telangana

Ghattuppal villagers refuse to take part in Pragathi Nivedana sabha

However, amid all the hustle bustle, the people of Ghattuppal village have decided not to take part in meet and all parties leaders expect TRS have passed the resolution in this regard.

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Arrangements going on for Pragathi Nivedana meeting at Kongarakalan, in RR dist on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: With the stage all set for Pragathi Nivedana sabha, all the ruling party leaders right from the level of sarpanch to MLAs and MPs, are taking steps to send more people from their constituencies for the meeting. However, amid all the hustle bustle, the people of Ghattuppal village have decided not to take part in meet and all parties leaders expect TRS have passed the resolution in this regard. Ghattuppal mandal sadana samithi also gave a bandh call on Saturday, which was successfully implemented. 

The villagers of Ghattuppal have been on a hunger strike, demanding Ghattuppal mandal be declared as mandal headquarters and be merged in Nalgonda district. While speaking to Express, Samithi convener E Kailash said that the hunger strike reached day 690th on Saturday. 

In March, IT Minister KT Rama Rao visited Chandoor mandal to inaugurate various developmental programmes. It was then when he along with Energy Minister G Jagadhish Reddy promised to declare Ghattuppal as mandal headquarters. However, till date, no action had been taken. In this regard, Ghattuppal village gave a call for bandh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pragathi Nivedana KT Rama Rao Ghattuppal village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to