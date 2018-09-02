Ghattuppal villagers refuse to take part in Pragathi Nivedana sabha

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: With the stage all set for Pragathi Nivedana sabha, all the ruling party leaders right from the level of sarpanch to MLAs and MPs, are taking steps to send more people from their constituencies for the meeting. However, amid all the hustle bustle, the people of Ghattuppal village have decided not to take part in meet and all parties leaders expect TRS have passed the resolution in this regard. Ghattuppal mandal sadana samithi also gave a bandh call on Saturday, which was successfully implemented.

The villagers of Ghattuppal have been on a hunger strike, demanding Ghattuppal mandal be declared as mandal headquarters and be merged in Nalgonda district. While speaking to Express, Samithi convener E Kailash said that the hunger strike reached day 690th on Saturday.

In March, IT Minister KT Rama Rao visited Chandoor mandal to inaugurate various developmental programmes. It was then when he along with Energy Minister G Jagadhish Reddy promised to declare Ghattuppal as mandal headquarters. However, till date, no action had been taken. In this regard, Ghattuppal village gave a call for bandh.