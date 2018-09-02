Home States Telangana

Heading to airport? Start two hours in advance

In view of the massive public meeting Pragathi Nivedana Sabha on Sunday, traffic police issued an advisory to the commuters heading to airport. 

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the massive public meeting Pragathi Nivedana Sabha on Sunday, traffic police issued an advisory to the commuters heading to airport. Police advised the public heading to the airport to plan their travel well in advance (at least two hours early) to avoid any inconvenience. Vehicles bound to airport are also advised not to take the Outer Ring Road and opt the internal roads in the city like PVNR Expressway to avoid traffic congestion issues. 

As vehicles from different parts of the state are expected to move towards Kongarakalan on the city outskirts, police advised commuters to take precautions. “Most of these vehicles would move on the ORR and other important roads in and around Shamshabad also, thereby affecting general traffic moving towards airport,” a release from Cyberabad traffic police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Outer Ring Road Pragathi Nivedana Sabha Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to