Heading to airport? Start two hours in advance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the massive public meeting Pragathi Nivedana Sabha on Sunday, traffic police issued an advisory to the commuters heading to airport. Police advised the public heading to the airport to plan their travel well in advance (at least two hours early) to avoid any inconvenience. Vehicles bound to airport are also advised not to take the Outer Ring Road and opt the internal roads in the city like PVNR Expressway to avoid traffic congestion issues.

As vehicles from different parts of the state are expected to move towards Kongarakalan on the city outskirts, police advised commuters to take precautions. “Most of these vehicles would move on the ORR and other important roads in and around Shamshabad also, thereby affecting general traffic moving towards airport,” a release from Cyberabad traffic police said.