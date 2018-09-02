K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses TRS supporters at Pragathi Nivedana in mega rally at Kongara Kalan

By Express News Service

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao began his much-awaited power-packed speech, expected to clear all suspense in the air over early polls to state assembly, in a short while from now at Pragathi Nivedana Sabha in Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

It's pink all across the roads leading to Kongara Kalan amid the celebratory mood of the thousands of supporters. And, of course, the many hiccups including the constant threat of a rainfall have left the organisers scratching their heads to devise alternate plans for smooth conduct of the meeting. But in all, the stage is all set for KCR to address a massive gathering which is expected to be around 25 lakh.

Huge turn out for rally



Even the extreme heat appears to have not deterred the spirits of scores of TRS supporters who have set out to be a part of the meeting. Be it the farthest district of Adilabad or the closest, Hyderabad, people have set out in tractors, autos, buses, bikes, cars, jeeps, tractors, and bicycles.

Take the case of Ch Anji and A Rajesh, two friends from Nalgonda district who have pedalled more than 100 kilometres on a bicycle to reach the venue. "We cycled all this distance to repose our faith in the government. It is a sure thing that KCR will reclaim the government in the upcoming elections," said an excited Rajesh.





Even the several thousands of tractors that have set out from the 31 districts of the State, two days before the meeting, started to reach the venue by early noon. T Nageshwar Rao, minister for roads and buildings has himself led a fleet of about 2,000 tractors from Khammam. And, so was the case with T Harish Rao, minister for irrigation, who led about 1,000 tractors from Siddipet.





Chopper for aerial survey

The TRS party workers have also rented a chopper to oversee the entry and exit points on ORR and ensure smooth vehicular movement. On the ground, mounted policemen paraded through the venue to ensure a peaceful conduct of the event.

20,000 police personnel are deployed by the Rachakonda police commissionerate. Also, 300 CCTV cameras have been installed at several places to monitor security concerns.



Cultural extravaganza to lit up the event

Considering the range of distance between the several parking points and the venue, men and women, alike, have set out from their vehicles to the main venue on foot, displaying the varied culture of the State. 200 performers of Telangana Dum Dam group performed at the venue.



While women dressed in traditional attire, danced to the tunes of Bathukamma, rhythmically playing drum beats, the men formed parallel human lines and walked to the venue. The sight of Potharajulu and women carrying bonam were also common. Lambada community members from Nizamabad and Adilabad district also performed en route.

Paragliders are also deployed to shower petals of flowers on the massive crowds to welcome them.

Sea of humanity

Of the scores who have come to the venue, a lot of supporters have dressed in ways so that they don't have a fear of missing out on a celebratory day. Some got their hair trimmed to have the letters 'KCR' highlighted.



One such person was Nagesh, a resident of Punjagutta who got his hair trimmed to have only 'KCR' seen. He has been supporting TRS party right from its inception in 2001. Another supporter, S Saraswati, from Hyderabad wore ornaments like the necklace, a ring, and a crown, which had the pictures of K Chandrasekhar Rao. Some even turned up to the event from Vijayawada and Guntur to attend the meeting.



Traffic snarls, accidents, and medical emergencies slowed rally

As anticipated, the traffic at ORR moved at a snail's pace with scores of vehicles, from eighteen entry points, reached the venue at the same time. Even the Hyderabad police have shared a picture on social media of traffic moving at snails speed.



The traffic was particularly affected at Patancheru, Choutuppal, and Ibrahimpatnam which even prompted IT minister KT Rama Rao to instruct the police officials to either divert the oncoming vehicular movement or ensure smooth flow of traffic.



Instances of accidents were also reported at few places - Ibrahimpatnam and Warangal. At Warangal, a TRS party worker was allegedly killed after he was hit by a bus on national highway 202 at Ganpur. The incident occurred after the party worker halted his vehicle for relieving. While getting back to his vehicle, an oncoming bus hit him causing instant death. The highway is notorious to have vehicles move at blazing speed.



At Ibrahimpatnam, a car in which four people were travelling, met with an accident while reaching the venue. According to the local police, they were negotiating a U-turn on Ibrahimpatnam bridge, when the driver lost control and fell into a pit. They were soon rushed to the hospitals by the emergency ambulances placed across Kongara Kalan.



Even medical emergencies were constantly called for as several at the venue were given instant treatment by emergency medical teams and a camp deployed at the venue. According to the coordinators of the meeting, three persons were rushed to the medical camp after they reported chest pain. The doctors, after examining said it was not dangerous.



TSRTC bus services hit

With more than 7,000 buses rented by the TRS party of the 10,525 bus fleet of the TSRTC, public transport has gone for a toss. Considering that many wanted to take an extended holiday with Janmashtami falling on Monday, the plans were foiled as several depots in the State were either shut or functioned with less than 10 per cent of buses. Inter-district passengers were the worst affected due to the shortage of buses.



Suryapet bus station had no buses, and neither was at Tandur and Warangal depots. At Yadagirigutta, for instance, where a lot of devotees throng on Sunday's, due to the lack of buses the commute was affected. Of the 116 buses that usually ply fro the depot, but on Sunday only 18 buses operated causing inconvenience to the locals.



OU students stage protest

Osmania University, the hotbed for the creation of a separate State had hundreds of students gathered at Arts college to stage a protest. They protested against the TRS party administration for failing to keep up with its poll promises. They alleged that the government failed to conduct recruitment into government departments and leaving many unemployed.

KCR will be CM again: KTR

IT minister, KT Rama Rao, while overseeing the arrangments at Kongar Kalan along with transport minister P Mahender Reddy underscored that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be the chief minister in the coming elections. "Irrespective as to when elections would be held, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will be the chief minister again. K Chandrasekhar Rao has been beautifully conducting governance in the State and there is no doubt why he shouldn't be elected back as CM. Even Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi know about it," he said.