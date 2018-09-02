Nagarjuna Sagar Project gates to be lifted today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time after four years, the crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) will be lifted on Sunday as the project is almost full to the brim. The project superintending engineer J Madhusudhan said since the inflows into the project were more than 1.55 lakh cusecs, the reservoir level is likely to touch 585 feet as against the full reservoir level of 590 ft by 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The radial crest gates of the dam would be lifted any time after 6 pm on Sunday to release the surplus flood waters downstream. The officials directed the revenue and police officials to take precautionary measures to evacuate men and material on the downstream of NSP immediately. The NSP gates were lifted in 2014. In the next three years, the water was released downstream through powerhouses and so gates were not opened.