No decision on early Assembly polls at Telangana cabinet meet

A major decision among others is for the construction of a community building for the Backward Classes on 75 acres of land in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana cabinet met here on Sunday amid speculation that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to dissolve the state Assembly and go for early polls but it ended without taking a decision on the issue.

After an hour-long meeting at the Pragati Bhavan, official residence of the Chief Minister, Finance Minister Etela Rajender along with a few other ministers briefed the reporters.

The cabinet took some decisions on sops for different sections of people. A major decision is for the construction of a community building for the Backward Classes on 75 acres of land in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

Asked whether the issue of Assembly dissolution was also discussed, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said they briefed the media on the decisions taken as per the agenda of the meeting. "There will be another cabinet meeting soon to take more decisions."

Earlier, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders had said that the cabinet will take some key decisions and the same will be announced by the party chief later in the day at a public meeting titled 'Pragathi Nivedana Sabha', being held on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Rao has already dropped strong hints that he wants to go for early polls. He is likely to take a decision later this week.

