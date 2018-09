Now, TSTDC’s package tours to Nagarjuna Sagar Project, Srisailam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the water levels in the reservoir between Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam brimming at full capacity level, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited has decided to introduce ‘Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam-Hyderabad Road-cum-River’ package tour with effect from September 8 (weekly twice on Wednesday and Saturday) based on tourist demand.

The tariffs include: Hyderabad - Nagarjuna Sagar - Srisailam-Hyderabad: Rs 3,000 (adult) and Rs 2,400 (child), which includes transportation by non-AC hitech coach, boating from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam, tea and lunch on board the boat, accommodation at Srisailam, guide charges etc.

Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam and back to Nagarjuna Sagar by boat will cost Rs 2,200 (adult) and Rs 1,800 (child). And Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam by boat (one-way) or Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar (one-way) by boat will come at Rs 1,000 (adult) and Rs 800 (child). The cost component of the tour for adult covers transport cost per head, non-AC hitech (Rs 1,350), and boating cost — Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam, night halt accommodation at Srisailam , food all totalling `3,000 per head.