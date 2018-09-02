Home States Telangana

Postmen will drive Indian Post Payment Bank, says Governor ESL Narasimhan

With the inauguration of the Indian Post Payment Bank (IPPB), people living in the Telangana, even in its interiors, will now have access to banking facilities right at their doorsteps.

Published: 02nd September 2018

Governor Narasimhan at launch of IPPB in Hyderabad, on Saturday | ExPress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the inauguration of the Indian Post Payment Bank (IPPB), people living in the Telangana, even in its interiors, will now have access to banking facilities right at their doorsteps. Much has been expected from the institution since the Indian postal department’s network is considered to be unmatched with nearly 1.55 lakh post offices in the country.

The Telangana wing of the service was launched in Hyderabad by Governor ESL Narasimhan. The State wing would be spread across 23 branches, 115 access centres. “This is a novel initiative as it will be driven by the smile and warmth of the postman,” said Narasimhan.

