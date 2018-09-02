Home States Telangana

Pragathi Nivedana Sabha: Will rain play a spoilsport today?

Videos of rainfall accompanied with gusty winds at the venue and a huge cut out erected for the meeting coming down crashing went viral on Whatsapp on Saturday.

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations in full swing at Kongarakalan, in Hyderabad on Saturday for the TRS party’s Pragathi Nivedana Sabha to be held on Sunday | Sathya Keerthi / Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Sudden downpours marred the preparations at TRS party’s mammoth Pragathi Nivedana Sabha at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday evening. Videos of rainfall accompanied with gusty winds at the venue and a huge cut out erected for the meeting coming down crashing went viral on Whatsapp on Saturday. The rains accompanied with winds lasted for about 15-20 minutes. 

As per the weather forecast of IMD, light rains might occur in Kongarakanalan on Sunday as well. When contacted, meteorologist with IMD Hyderabad, B Raja Rao said that there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall occurring towards the evening in Ibrahimpatnam region on Sunday. As per the IMD forecast for the next five days, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places across the state. In Hyderabad too, light rains were experienced in Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Uppal.

