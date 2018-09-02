Home States Telangana

Stage set for the mega Pragathi Nivedana meet

The total bandobust is divided into 26 sectors which cover VVIP, VIPs movement at the public meeting and public approach ways, including parking areas.

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:09 AM

Preparations in full swing at Kongarakalan, in Hyderabad on Saturday for the TRS party’s Pragathi Nivedana Sabha to be held on Sunday | Sathya Keerthi / Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Informing motorists that no vehicles would be allowed on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Sunday in view of Pragathi Nivedana public meeting to be held at Kongara Kalan, the Additional DGP Law and Order Jitender and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said that they have made arrangements for parking vehicles providing vast land at the public meeting place to prevent traffic snarls. At least 20,000 police forces would be deployed for smooth conduct of TRS party’s public meeting. 

The total bandobust is divided into 26 sectors which cover VVIP, VIPs movement at the public meeting and public approach ways, including parking areas. The officials said that the Hyderabad Additional Police Commissioner Anil Kumar would monitor bandobust arrangements in traffic regulation assisted by SP 4, Addl. SP 6, ACP 20, Inspectors 61, SIs 250, HCs/PCs/ HGs 1,600. 

“The area is divided 24 sectors. Signage boards in the enroute with sufficient illumination is arranged for free flow of traffic in to the meeting place and in return routes. Traffic control is working round the clock and traffic flow is monitored through CCTV Cameras. Total 22 parking places and 15 new ramps are created for entry and exits for free flow of traffic. Total 54 cranes are arranged for lifting of breakdown vehicles in the enroute.  Motor Cycles 100 for route patrolling,’’ police officials said. 

The Commandant rank officer is monitoring the security arrangements. Additional DCP -- 2, ACPs 5, RIs 8, SIs 5, HCs/ PCs are deployed for security arrangements. The Special Branch officers and field staff including State CI-Cell numbering 180 spotters identified and deployed for keeping surveillance in the VVIP, VIP galleries, Press Gallery and Women Gallery, Public galleries, all entry and exits routes of ORR along with Service roads, Parking places, etc, round the clock.The entire public meeting area, enroutes, parking places, Helipad, VVIPs, VIPs routes are covered under surveillance CCTV Cameras round the clock by the command control IT Staff and watch on the social media. 

