TDP accuses CM KCR of paying Rs 500 to each person for attending mega meet

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Stating that the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha caused a lot of hardship to common man, senior TDP leader and former minister Revuri Prakash Reddy accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar of spending crores of rupees amassed during his four and half years of tenure for his party's public meeting.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Prakash Reddy alleged that TRS party spent Rs15,000 on each tractor and paid Rs 500 to each person to attend the meeting. "TRS leadership forced the people to attend their meeting. The meeting arrangements showed how much money the party had spent to make it successful," he alleged.

He said that the Chief Minister has no right to celebrate his four year's achievements as he had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state. "What has he done for the people of the state that he is organising a meeting to speak about his government's achievement. He failed to clear the debts of farmers, provide jobs to youth, three acres lands to landless dalits, and double bedroom houses. Out of the 29 promises made in the 2014 poll manifesto, not even one has been fulfilled so far," he said.

During the last four years, the condition of farmers has worsened and a large number of farmers were forced to commit suicide as the state government failed to come to their rescue, he alleged and added that the Rythu Bandhu scheme benefited only the rich and realtors. "Farmers were urging the government to provide minimum support price (MSP), but the government did nothing and wasted public money on Rythu Bandhu scheme, which did little to improve their financial condition," he alleged.