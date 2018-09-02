Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao puts up huge show of strength for assembly poll victory

Chandrashekhar Rao's cut outs dotted the rally 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' spread over 500 acres with another 1500 acres was reserved for parking.

Published: 02nd September 2018 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cut outs | EPS

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) put up a huge show of strength on Sunday ahead of likely declaration of early assembly polls with its workers converging in lakhs at a rally on the outskirts of the city on call of state Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to signal their preparation for the elections.

Rao's cut outs dotted the rally 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' spread over 500 acres with another 1500 acres was reserved for parking.

Pink, the colour of TRS flag, was the flavour of the day with many women wearing pink sarees. Some party loyalists had painted their vehicles pink.

ALSO READ: Don't become slaves to national parties, says Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

The massive mobilisation included over 12,000 tractors, 15,000 buses including those belonging to schools and state roadways, 30,000 cars and jeeps besides other vehicles from all parts of the state decked with party posters and flags.

There were Rao's cut outs, billboards and posters along the roads from Hyderabad to the venue of rally at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district.

Telangana folk songs, linked to the agitation for creation of separate state, were sung from stage and some women in the crowd danced to express their joy.

ALSO READ: TRS Pragathi Nivedana Sabha HIGHLIGHTS

The rally was billed as the largest in the country and some TRS leaders estimated that over 12 lakh people were present and about two lakh stuck on the roads. The party leaders were expecting 25 lakh people to attend the rally.

Besides being a show of strength for the assembly polls, the rally is being seen as an effort by Rao to project his presence on the national political stage for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao is keen to forge a federal front of non-BJP, non-Congress parties and play a pivotal role in government formation after the 2019 elections.

TRS leadership appears keen that the assembly polls are held by December along with elections to four other states as it would give it time to strategise for Lok Sabha polls.

The term of assembly ends in June and elections in normal course will be held along with next year's general elections.

Party leaders feel that the opposition Congress is not adequately prepared for an early election and the holding the election in November-December will keep the narrative firmly on the development work done by KCR government.

If assembly polls are held with Lok Sabha polls, the narrative may also be impacted with national issues.

Party leaders talked of the work done by the government in the last over four years after formation of Telangana following bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Pamphlets highlighting the work of the government were distributed among the people present at the rally.

The party had made huge logistic arrangements for the rally including food and water for lakhs of people who came.

The rally caused severe traffic disruptions around with people stuck for hours on the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS Chandrashekhar Rao Pragati Nivedana Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats