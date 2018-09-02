TRS giving RS 500 to each person attending Pragathi Nivedana: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Congress if voted to power, would order a thorough probe into the corrupt practices of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government. Interacting with party’s booth committee presidents through teleconferencing from Hyderabad on Saturday, Uttam alleged that TRS was paying Rs 500 to each person attending the Pragathi Nivedana meeting. “The TRS government is not reimbursing the fee to students, nor distributing three acres of land to Dalits. But, it is spending huge sum for public meeting,” Uttam alleged.

He predicted the wave of Congress in next Assembly polls. Later, addressing a meeting of NSUI, he said that NSUI leaders would be given priority while allotting Assembly tickets. Balamur Venkat, who was elected second time as NSUI president, took charge.

VH alleges covert operations

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao alleged that some Congress leaders were cooperating with CM KCR in a covert way. “Some leaders are continuing in Congress, but cooperating with KCR,” he saidGovt violated rules: RevanthA Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, alleged that CM KCR was violating rules by asking farmers to come to Pragathi Nivedana on tractors. Travelling on tractors was banned in State and it was violation of rules. And the CM himself was encouraging this,” Revanth alleged.