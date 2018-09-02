TRS worker killed on way to Pragathi Nivedana Sabha

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A 36-year-old TRS worker, who was going to participate in Pragathi Nivedana Sabha in Hyderabad was killed in a road accident near Chinna Pendiyal area of station Ghanpur mandal of the district on Sunday. He was identified as G Bhoomanna of Geesgonda village of Warangal rural district.

According to police, Bhoomanna went to relieve himself and was crossing the road to get into the bus he was travelling in, when a speeding RTC bus hit him, killing him on the spot. His friends immediately rushed him to nearby government hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, all the members of his bus cancelled the programme and took Bhoomann's body to his native village. Police have registered a case and are investigating.