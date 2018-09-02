Whopping 61 per cent hike in stipends for medicos

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After months-long demand and protests by junior doctors, the stipends of House Surgeons, PG and Super-specialty course students have been increased by a whopping 61 per cent by the State government.

While government orders (GO) state that stipends have to be increased by 15 per cent, it has been hiked by 61 per-cent.

However, the junior doctors said that while the stipend hike in salary was due in January, it was not increased till September and arrears for the eight-months has not been not announced yet.